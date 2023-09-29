Former US President Donald Trump will not seek to move a criminal case alleging he conspired to reverse his 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia from state to federal court, his lawyers said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Trump and 18 others were charged in August in a 41-count indictment that outlines an alleged scheme to subvert the will of Georgia voters in the presidential election.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and said the case is part of a political witch hunt. He and his co-defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, Trump notified the judge overseeing the Georgia case that he “may” try to move his state case into federal court, where he could have faced a friendlier jury than in Fulton County, Georgia, where the case was filed.

Several of the co-defendants are already attempting to move their case to federal court, including Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified at a hearing earlier this month as part of his bid to move the case. A judge later ruled against Meadows, who is appealing that ruling.