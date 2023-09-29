Three million herring are stuck on the way to Israel, creating concerns among the gabbaim (sextons) of local synagogues over a possible shortage ahead of the holiday of Simchat Torah.

In many synagogues, it is customary to serve herring at the Kiddush on Simchat Torah and Shabbat Beresheet.

The haredi news website Behadrei Haredim reported that there is talk in Jewish food stores of a shortage of herring that will be felt already during the Sukkot holiday, and the shortage is already evident at the larger retailers.

The ship that transports the fish has not yet arrived at the port and it was stopped several days ago at the sea border crossings due to the fact that it brought with it too large a quantity of herring.