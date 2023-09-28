The Chair of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), four-star Admiral Rob Bauer, arrived in Israel yesterday for a visit as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi.

Following a meeting between Admiral Bauer and LTG Halevi, Admiral Bauer participated in strategic, intelligence and security panel discussions which dealt with the threats in the region and the significant cooperation between the IDF and the NATO organization. The panels were held together with the Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate (J5), the Head of the Operations Directorate (J3), the Head of the Research Department in the Intelligence Directorate (J2) and additional senior officials.

In addition, Admiral Bauer visited the Gaza Division where he received an in-depth security briefing from the Commanding Officer of the Gaza Division.

The IDF will continue to deepen its significant cooperation with the NATO alliance out of a mutual commitment to maintaining our common values ​​and interests.

During the visit, a ceremonial honor guard was held in honor of Admiral Bauer, led by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi.

Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, commented: “It is of great importance to explain throughout Europe the security challenges in the region, from Iran to the terrorism in Judea and Samaria. This is a national mission. The strategic partnership between the IDF and NATO is a basis for regional stability in the Middle East. The significant cooperation leads to many operational successes.”

Admiral Rob Bauer commented: “NATO allies share many of the concerns that Israel has. We see authoritarian regimes posing challenges to our security, both in Europe and in the Middle East. Over the last year, our cooperation has grown further, and we, Israel and NATO, are better off tackling common threats and security challenges together.”