US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recently gone viral in the US after he was recorded sharing his musical talents.

During the launch conference of the International Music Diplomacy Initiative held in Washington, Blinken went on stage with an electric guitar and began to play and sing.

Blinken wrote on X: "I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy. Was a pleasure to launch the State Department’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative."

In response to Blinken's tweet, there were many who claimed that if he wanted to, he could have a career in music, but some commented that it was inappropriate for an American official to celebrate while innocent people were being killed in Ukraine: "While he was playing, several others died in Ukraine," wrote one user.

Another wrote: "This is my President of the United States, a guitar and a good mood." Yet another person wrote: "Everyone can agree that Blinken makes good music."