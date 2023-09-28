Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Thursday authorized Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to use NSO's Pegasus spy software to investigate the murder of five family members in the Bedouin Arab town of Basmat Tab'un in northern Israel on Wednesday.

In his request to use the software, which was at the center of a major scandal earlier this year, the Commissioner stated the importance of using such tools immediately following the murder and highlighted that this is a one-time request.

The mass shooting in the Bedouin town left five family members, four men and a woman, dead and another man in moderate condition.