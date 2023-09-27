Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday addressed the central ceremony marking 50 years since the Yom Kippur War and spoke about the importance of a unified nation.

"The Yom Kippur left us with many lessons that have followed us since then. Always be prepared for the most difficult and dangerous situations, listen to the opposite opinion and explore it deeply, and when the time comes, be open and mindful so as to not miss any opportunity to make peace. But the war also taught us something else. It taught us the meaning of national fortitude, the ability to stand strong even with thousands of fallen and injured, and the importance of brotherhood and a society that is cohesive during times of trouble," the President stated.

He added, "A half a century after the Yom Kippur War, Israeli society is split and polarized, and the crisis that has been with us for nine months already is tearing us apart and directly harming our society, economy, and security.

At this time, amid the holiday season - between Yom Kippur and Sukkot - no one disagrees with the fact that we are in a true domestic emergency. No one disagrees that it is a time for introspection, for lesson learning, for showing responsibility. We all need to understand that national resilience and security are directly tied to the domestic situation and that a solution to the crisis and crossing the divide are urgent and important steps that we must take as a society to protect Israel's security 50 years after the Yom Kippur war. Especially now, it is important to listen - to listen. To act in moderation, respectfully, and responsibly, to lower the flames, to stretch out a hand, and to reach a widespread consensus.