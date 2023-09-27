After nearly three months in which no buildings were demolished in the hilltop communities in the central Binyamin region, dozens of police officers and Civilian Administration inspectors raided the Sde Yonatan hill near the town of Michmas and began demolishing structures.

The forces destroyed a building that housed the teen boys who reside on the hilltop, as well as the sheep pen that was built on the site. One of the founders of the outpost is the right-wing activist Elisha Yered, who was allegedly involved in the violent incident in the Arab village of Burqa earlier this year.

In addition, the authorities confiscated equipment that was used by the residents. At least four young men were arrested.

The residents of the hilltop claim that the demolition was carried out while using exaggerated force against the young residents.

The Israel Police Force commented: "Starting in the early hours of the morning, our forces have been working to remove an illegal outpost in Binyamin. During the removal, there was violent resistance against the forces on the part of several rioters. Forces are working now to finish the removal while keeping the public order."