The Israeli Communist Party and the Hadash Party, headed by MK Ayman Odeh, issued a statement on Tuesday in which they condemned the Saudi-Israeli normalization efforts.

In a joint statement published on the Al-Jermak website, the two parties stated that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, at the behest of the US administration, constitutes "dangerous aggression against the Palestinian people and deals another severe blow to the Palestinian cause as part of the attempts to eliminate it once and for all."

"There will be no normalization and there will be no peace and stability when the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people are neglected," the two parties stressed, adding, "We expect the fighting forces who are active in the Palestinian political arena to act against any normalization based on the abandonment of the rights of the Palestinian people, and the progressive Arab and international forces will stand by their side and will stand in solidarity with their fight at this sensitive stage."

The Israeli Communist Party and Hadash argued that the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia gives a stamp of Arab legitimacy to "the most extreme and dangerous right-wing fascist transitional government in Israel's history, the government of annexation, the perpetuation of the occupation and the settlement, and the declared transfer plans, the ethnic annihilation of the Palestinian people, the blatant ethnic Jewish supremacy, the government of the elimination of the Palestinian issue and the complete elimination of the aspirations of the Palestinian people for self-determination, the achievement of independence and the end of the occupation."

"The most dangerous thing is that such a normalization deal, if it takes place, will be a lifeline for the Netanyahu-Ben Gvir government, which is facing increasing international isolation due to its unprecedented fascist and extremist nature, and at the same time is facing a deep internal crisis as a result of demonstrations in the streets of Israel following the enactment of the fascist judicial coup. Such a deal would be a Saudi gift to Netanyahu that he would present as a diplomatic achievement in order to end his international isolation and solve his internal crisis."