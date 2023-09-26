Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the contractual (Heskemit) nature reserve today together with Mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Ne’eman, where the Palestinian Authority is constructing an illegal new city. Minister Gallant said, “An endeavor to construct a city is taking place with the aim of becoming the jewel of Gush Etzion.”



Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrived with the Mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Regional Council, Shlomo Ne’eman, today (Tuesday) for a work visit to tour the contractual reserve in Gush Etzion. During the tour, Mayor of the Regional Council, Shlomo Ne’eman, surveyed the progress of the construction conducted by the Palestinian Authority, and explained the ecological damage inflicted on the Judean Desert and the security threat faced by the communities in the eastern Gush Etzion bloc as a result of the enclave created by the city’s construction.



The council mayor asked Minister Gallant to immediately proceed with halting the construction and enforcing adherence to the Oslo Accords, which do not permit construction in the contractual reserve.



As part of the the visit, a meeting was held with the minister in the regional council mayor’s office, which is situated in the reserve.



Defense minister, Yoav Gallant: “An endeavor to construct a city is taking place with the aim of becoming the jewel of Gush Etzion and the Jewish communities in Mount Hebron from the East. This activity is in conflict with all treaties signed in the past.”

Afterwards, Gallant congratulated Council Mayor Shlomo Ne’eman and the members of the council for their vigilance in the matter.Mayor of the Gush Etzion Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne’eman:“The Palestinian Authority disregards all the agreements. We call on the government of Israel to intervene and put a stop to the construction of the new city that endangers Gush Etzion and the State of Israel.”Ne’eman added, “We thank Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who came to see for himself the disaster that is transpiring in the Judean Desert of which we informed him. Minister Gallant and defense ministry staff have observed the scene and we expect a solution that will prevent the construction of a new Arab city in the nature reserve, which will separate Gush Etzion from the Dead Sea, as the Palestinian Authority is conspiring to do, in blatant violation of their agreements with Israel.”