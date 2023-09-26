On Tuesday, terrorists fired at a military post adjacent to the town of Shuweika. IDF soldiers who were at the military post responded with live fire. No injuries were reported and no damage was caused to the post.

Social media footage posted after the incident, apparently by the terrorists, shows three shooters dressed uniformly in black shirts and masks, firing M-16 style rifles.

Following searches, a number of shell casings were found in the area of the town of Shuweika. IDF soldiers are pursuing the assailants.

This is the second attack since this morning without casualties. A short while ago, terrorists fired from a car passing through the Hamra Junction. No one was injured in the incident. In both cases the terrorists were not caught, and the security forces began a hunt for them.