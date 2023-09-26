A report was received regarding shots fired from a passing vehicle adjacent to the Hamra Junction, the IDF said.

Security forces have been dispatched to the scene and are searching the area.

According to initial reports, no one was injured in the attack.

This is the second shooting attack since Tuesday morning: Earlier, terrorists fired at a military post near Tulkarem. No one was injured.

In both instances, the terrorists are still at large; security forces are working to capture them.

Later, the IDF clarified: "Following the initial report regarding shots fired from a passing vehicle adjacent to the Hamra Junction, this appears to be a false report and there is no risk of a security incident."

According to reports, soldiers were dispatched to the area to conduct searches, after which it was determined that there were no shots fired and the sound heard was the result of a flat tire.

Three shooting attacks took place on Sunday, the eve of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).

In one of the attacks, terrorists shot at a military vehicle near Avnei Hefetz, while in the second, terrorists opened fire at a military position near the village of Shuweika.

The third attack on Sunday was towards the Jewish community of Hinanit in northern Samaria.

No injuries were reported in any of the three incidents. Shell casings from spent rounds were found.