Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal criticized those he defines as "professionally religious" who highlight flaws in their own communities but refrain from condemning the conduct of the left-wing protest at Yom Kippur prayers in Tel Aviv.

"The Dizengoff Square events are an excellent litmus test for locating the 'professionally religious,' those whose keyboards are ready for any slight misbehavior in their sector but have been silent since yesterday in the face of a thuggish attack on a prayer service in Tel Aviv."

"Judges and journalists, MKs and public opinion makers who remain silent or mutter something non-binding. Suddenly it becomes clear that all this time they did not come out bravely against sector, because their real reference group is that other side, where their bread is buttered," Segal added.

Journalist Yinon Magal posted on X a list of people he expected to condemn the protest who have not yet done so: "Those who did not condemn anti-Semitism on Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv: Isaac Herzog, Gali Baharav-Miara, Amit Isman, Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz, Naftali Bennett, Hili Tropper, Ze'ev Elkin, Avigdor Liberman, Ron Huldai, Ruvi Rivlin."