A 36-year-old man fell from a ladder during the construction of a sukkah in Rehovot. He was taken to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer in moderate condition with injuries to his upper body.

The person who fell and was injured has been named as Dudi Shmuel, a businessman and a close associate of the hasidic Rebbe of Kretshnif. The Kretshnif congregation has asked the public to pray for the victim, David Moshe ben Malka, to have a full and speedy recovery.

Last week, United Hatzalah responders provided medical treatment and evacuated a 43-year-old man to the hospital after he was moderately injured due to falling from a height while trimming a palm tree.

As every year, Magen David Adom published a safety guide for the holiday of Sukkot, in order to celebrate the holiday in health and without injuries: