The spokesman for Iran’s Defense Ministry, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, boasted of the country’s defense achievements, claiming Iran has missiles that can hit Israel, Middle East Monitor reports.

“Today, Iran is the region’s prime power in defense,” Talaei-Nik said during a ceremony in commemoration of those who died during the Iran-Iraq War. “We were all by ourselves before the war, but today they say no equation in the region can be balanced without Iran; this is the defensive power that has been achieved.”

He then claimed that Iran is in possession of precision strike missiles that are capable of hitting Israel, including one named after the late Quds Force commander, General Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

“Today, we have missiles at our disposal that we have named ‘Israel-striker’ missiles,” Talaei-Nik said, according to Middle East Monitor. “We have Israel-striker missiles; Martyr Haj Qassem missile is a missile capable of striking Israel.”

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to determine with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishments.

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

In August, Iran said it has the technology to build a supersonic cruise missile. Several weeks later, it launched exercises to test its “electronic warfare” capabilities against mock enemy drones, fighter jets and helicopters.

Two weeks ago, the deputy commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed that Tehran is producing a new generation of hypersonic missiles.