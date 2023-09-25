הריקודים בזירת התאונה דוברות הצלה

A bus that was standing at a bus stop in the Bayit V'Gan neighborhood in Jerusalem began to slide and hit several parked vehicles and stopped a few meters from the Wolfson synagogue, where about 1,500 worshipers were at the time.

The MDA reported that eight victims were treated at the scene, including three children, as a result of the bus being hit. They were taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

The students from a nearby yeshiva who saw the incident began to sing and dance to praise God for having averted a much greater tragedy.