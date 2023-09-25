Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, reflected on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War as he wished the Jewish community a Gmar Chatima Tova.

“On the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar and a solemn day of reflection and introspection, I wish us all a truly meaningful day,” Herzog wrote on X.

“As we also mark the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, during which I fought on the frontlines, I reflect on the terrible toll of war.”

“May this Day of Atonement help usher in reconciliation and peace. Gmar Chatima Tova,” concluded the Ambassador.

