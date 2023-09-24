Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Sunday shared words from the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks ahead of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, which begins at sundown on Sunday evening.

“As Yom Kippur approaches and Jews around the world hurry to make their final preparations, I want to share a thought: Rabbi Sacks z”l teaches us that the most important lesson of this awesome day is that it is never too late to change and live differently than we have done in the past while taking note of the many blessings God has given us. May we take this timeless message with us throughout the coming year,” wrote Erdan on X, formerly Twitter.

“I wish everyone a Gmar Chatima Tova - may you be sealed in the Book of Life,” he concluded.

