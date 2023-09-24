US President Joe Biden issued a statement on Sunday on the occasion of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, which begins at sundown on Sunday evening.

“As Jewish communities in the United States, Israel, and around the world observe Yom Kippur, Jill and I extend our best wishes on this sacred and solemn holiday,” said Biden.

“Jewish tradition holds that from the time the Book of Life is opened on Rosh Hashanah, until the gates close on Yom Kippur, our fate hangs in the balance. From the powerful Kol Nidre service, to the haunting Neilah prayer, and until the piercing sound of the final shofar blast, worshippers are given an opportunity to humbly atone for past misdeeds, repair broken relationships, and commit to doing better in the future.”

“The blessing of Yom Kippur is that it is not just a day of reflection, repentance, and reverence – but a day of transformation, forgiveness, and hope. God invites us to write a new chapter in the story of our lives, and in the life of our nation. As the High Holidays conclude, let us all summon the courage to make the changes required to bridge the gap between the world we see and the world we seek,” said Biden.

“On behalf of my family and my entire Administration, we wish you a meaningful and easy fast. May we all be sealed in the Book of Life. G’mar Chatimah Tova,” the President concluded.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)