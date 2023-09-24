Early Sunday morning, officers at the Beit Shemesh police station received a report on a suspicious Arab man in a haredi neighborhood selling boxes of roosters and chickens.

The police officers located the suspect and began to investigate the circumstances surrounding his presence in the city. A quick check revealed that he was an illegal Palestinian infiltrator, a 20-year-old Palestinian resident of the Nablus region, and he was handed over for questioning.

Police investigators were surprised to discover his in-depth knowledge of Jewish law – as they discovered that he had come to sell roosters and chickens in the Beit Shemesh neighborhood ahead of Yom Kippur when it is customary to carry out the "Kaparot" ritual.

According to the ancient Jewish tradition, a rooster is swung around one’s head and is then slaughtered as an atonement for his or her sins. In modern times, many people use money that is put into a handkerchief and swung three times around his or her head while reciting: “This money shall go to charity, and I shall go to a good, long life, and to peace.

While conducting a search, the police found a large amount of money in his possession, which he allegedly received for the sale of his “feathered merchandise.”

They also found out that this was the third time he had entered Israel illegally and, during the past month, had been caught in the center of the country and was interrogated about this.

At the end of the investigation, the suspect will be brought to court following the police's request to extend his arrest.