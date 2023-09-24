Rabbi David Krasnjanski, the father-in-law of popular singer Avraham Fried, has passed away in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Avraham Fried mentioned that Rabbi Krasnjanski was unwell at a recent concert alongside fellow singers Benaia Barabi and Moshe Feld At The Sultan's Pool, an ancient water basin by the west side of Mount Zion in Jerusalem, Israel.

During the concert, Fried paused the music and asked the crowd to join him

in prayer for his father-in-law, R' David Krasnjanski, who was a retired US Navy aircraft engineer as well as a Torah scholar.

"I am with you here in Jerusalem, but my head and heart are in New York," Fried commented. "My father-in-law fell a few days ago. Let us all say Psalms for his health." Fried then led the crowd in Psalm 20 and a prayer for his father-in-law's recovery.