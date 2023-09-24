Terrorists opened fire at the settlement of Hinanit in northern Samaria this morning (Sunday).

No one was injured in the attack, but the window of a private home was struck by a bullet.

This was the third terrorist shooting attack in Judea and Samaria so far today. Earlier, terrorists shot at a military vehicle near Avnei Hefetz, and terrorists opened fire at a military position near the village of Shuweika.

No injuries were reported in any of the three incidents. Shell casings from spent rounds were found.

Security forces are pursuing the attackers in all three shootings.