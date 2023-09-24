An IDF soldier serving in the Navy sang the Israeli national anthem 'Hatikva' in front of thousands of protestors at an anti-judicial reform rally in Tel Aviv last night (Saturday).

The soldier claimed that he received permission to appear in protest from his commanders. The organizers of the protest added that he asked to be allowed to sing and claimed that this was not a problem for the military.

An IDF spokesperson stated that the case is "contrary to IDF orders and is under review by the relevant authorities and will be handled accordingly."

The IDF General Staff has issued orders prohibiting soldiers from participating in protests in such a manner as to be identifiable as soldiers during the protest, such as by wearing their uniforms.

Last night, thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv for the 38th week of protests against the government's planned judicial reforms.

After the demonstration ended, the protestors marched towards the house of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Shikma Bressler, one of the leaders of the protest movement, said: "On the eve of Yom Kippur 2023, there is no forgiveness for those who burn babies in their sleep, there is no forgiveness for those who advocate the eradication of villages, and there is no compromise with those who opened the door and brought all of these figures into the public sphere in Israel. There is no forgiveness for those who tear apart the People's Army, There is no forgiveness for those who tear apart the people."