MDA Ambulance
MDA AmbulanceNoam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

Rabbi Baruch Chaim Avraham Aryeh, one of the Rabbis of the Hochmat Shlomo yeshiva in Jerusalem, collapsed last night and was taken to a hospital after successful resuscitation.

Rescue teams were called last night to Hida Street in the Bayit V'gan neighborhood in Jerusalem following a report of a 58-year-old man who had collapsed inside a yeshiva.

Paramedic Itai Shimonov and EMTs Yoni Stern and Shmuel Adler said: "When we arrived at the scene, they directed us into a yeshiva, where we saw a 58-year-old man lying down with no pulse and not breathing."

"Together with other MDA paramedics, we performed advanced resuscitation operations on him, including compressions, rescue breathing, and defibrillation."

Related articles:

After the pulse and breathing returned, he was evacuated by an MDA intensive care vehicle for further treatment in the trauma ward at Shaare Zedek Hospital.