Rabbi Baruch Chaim Avraham Aryeh, one of the Rabbis of the Hochmat Shlomo yeshiva in Jerusalem, collapsed last night and was taken to a hospital after successful resuscitation.

Rescue teams were called last night to Hida Street in the Bayit V'gan neighborhood in Jerusalem following a report of a 58-year-old man who had collapsed inside a yeshiva.

Paramedic Itai Shimonov and EMTs Yoni Stern and Shmuel Adler said: "When we arrived at the scene, they directed us into a yeshiva, where we saw a 58-year-old man lying down with no pulse and not breathing."

"Together with other MDA paramedics, we performed advanced resuscitation operations on him, including compressions, rescue breathing, and defibrillation."

After the pulse and breathing returned, he was evacuated by an MDA intensive care vehicle for further treatment in the trauma ward at Shaare Zedek Hospital.