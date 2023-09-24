Israel's security services have raised their alert level for Yom Kippur and thousands of police officers will be deployed throughout the country, with attention being directed mainly to synagogues and places of worship.

As of this morning (Sunday), the security forces have received dozens of warnings about the intention of terrorists to carry out attacks and disturb the peace during Yom Kippur.

The head of the Operations Division of the Israel Police, Superintendent Sigal Bar Zvi, called on legal firearms owners to carry them during Yom Kippur. "We call on the public who have weapons and are skilled in using them when necessary, to keep their weapons by their side during the upcoming days."

In Jerusalem, the police will deploy roadblocks on main roads in the city, including: Sderot Haim Bar Lev and Derech Hebron, to prevent the movement of vehicles from neighborhoods in eastern Jerusalem towards the west of the city. Police officers will be stationed near the checkpoints, and will also be deployed in the neighborhoods to prevent and deal with disturbances, friction and violence of any kind.

During Yom Kippur itself, the movement of vehicles towards the Old City and between neighborhoods in eastern Jerusalem to the north and south will be allowed under significant restrictions.

Tonight a lockdown will be imposed on the territories of Judea and Samaria and it will end, subject to a security situation assessment, tomorrow at 23:59.

In the meantime, the bus traffic on the urban and intercity lines will be gradually stopped between 13:00 and 14:00. Service will resume at the end of the holiday, first on the urban lines starting at 20:00, then on intercity lines will resume operation at 21:30.

Passenger trains will be operated between the hours of 13:00-06:00 on a special schedule, based on Friday schedules plus a high-frequency train service of two trains every hour (instead of one every hour) on the Haifa-Tel Aviv line, as well as train service in Be'er Sheva, Ofakim, Netivot, Sderot and Dimona. Trains will not operate in the evening of Yom Kippur. Train traffic will resume on Tuesday.