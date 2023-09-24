IDF soldiers operated early Sunday morning in the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm.

Palestinian Arab sources reported that during the operation, a gun battle developed at the scene, during which two armed terrorists who threw explosives at the forces were eliminated. One soldier was moderately injured during the battle.

The reports also said that the forces used bulldozers and uncovered dozens of IEDs that were buried underground, and seized dozens of additional IEDs that were hidden in warehouses.

On Saturday night, the IDF struck a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, adjacent to the area where a violent riot was taking place during which shots were fired toward IDF soldiers, adjacent to the security border in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the IDF struck three Hamas military posts, hours after incendiary balloons fired by Gaza-based terrorists towards southern Israel sparked a fire near the border.