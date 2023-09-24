The Iranian delegation to the UN on Saturday night issued an official response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the UN General Assembly.

"Iranophobia, spreading false information and presenting ridiculous shows are part of the Israeli agenda at the UN General Assembly," it said, as quoted on Channel 12 News.

“The Iranian delegation warned Tel Aviv that within the framework of international law and UN conventions, Tehran has every right to retaliate for military action or threat (of a nuclear attack) by the 'Israeli regime,'" it added.

In Netanyahu’s speech on Friday, he denounced Iran as a danger to the world as a whole.

“Iran has executed hundreds of its own citizens, armed terror proxies throughout the middle east, and tried to assassinate the US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor. Its drones sow death and destruction among the people of Ukraine, and it engages in constant nuclear blackmail,” said Netanyahu.

“The policy against the Iranian regime must change. The sanctions must be snapped back, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon,” he added.

The Prime Minister called on the world to support the people of Iran who reject their government's control.