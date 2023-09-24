MK Gideon Sa'ar gave an interview to Kan 11 on Saturday night in which he commented on the agreement being negotiated with Saudi Arabia.

Sa'ar stated that if the agreement reached with Saudi Arabia is a good one, then the opposition will support the agreement, but also noted immediately the concerns that arise from the talks surrounding the agreement so far.

"An agreement with Saudi Arabia is in Israel's national interest - it is significant for the Israeli economy and our relationship with the Arab and Muslim world. However, there are definitely disturbing things, and there is no such thing 'at any cost' in diplomacy," Sa'ar said.

He added that "the Saudi demand to enrich uranium on its soil with a full fuel reserve is disturbing and will lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East." Sa'ar stated that, in his opinion, the Israeli position on the issue is not strong enough.

"The demands on the Palestinian issue are vague," he explained. "Conceding territories and dividing Jerusalem - we should not make these moves when the incitement continues and the payment to terrorist activists continues."

Sa'ar added that he heard from officials in the defense establishment who told him that they too are concerned. "The required discussions have not been held so far - this is not appropriate. The defense establishment should be included, so that it analyzes the proposals, and a public discussion should also take place," he said.