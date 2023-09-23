During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations (UN) on Friday, protests for and against Israel's judicial reform were held outside the UN building.

At the same time, hundreds of Chabad-Lubavitch hasidim came from Brooklyn to the UN, offering the protesters on both sides to lay tefillin (phylacteries).

Avreimke Eisenshtien, a Chabad journalist, said, "It was very moving to see everyone, regardless of right or left, happily welcoming the Chabad hasidim and laying tefillin with great love. Many people were moved and there were even those who said that this was the first time in their lives that they were putting on tefillin."

credit: אבריימקה אייזנשטיין

