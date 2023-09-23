אנרכיסטים וערבים חדרו לישוב עתניאל

Over the course of Shabbat, left-wing protesters and Arabs once again broke into the settlement of Otniel in the south of Mount Hebron.

They tried to set fire to a tent erected by local youths and, beat and hurt some of the residents. Israel National News was told that the protesters came armed with kerosene, lighters, and cameras, and some even with gas masks.

The residents made sure to stay away from the rioters when Israeli security forces arrived on the scene.

Two fire engines worked for 3 hours battling a fire started by rioters that reached up to ten meters from the residents' houses.

The town stated that, "This terrorism, in which Israelis are also partners, may end in bloodshed. They are opening access routes for terrorists (who have already infiltrated the settlement in the past), blindly setting fire to the fields and orchards that surround the town, and endangering the residents of Otniel and the military and police forces. Their blind hatred must be condemned universally, and be met by actions in the field by the security forces."