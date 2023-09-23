A woman of about 70 was lightly injured Friday night after being hit by a stray bullet.

The woman was in her yard in the Jewish town of Kokhav Ya'akov when the spray of gunfire hit her.

Magen David Adom teams arriving at the scene provided medical aid to the woman, who was fully conscious and suffered an injury to her leg.

She did not require evacuation to a hospital.

This is not the first time a resident of Kokhav Ya'akov has been hit by a stray bullet.

In May, nine-year-old Avigail was lightly to moderately wounded by a stray bullet while she was playing with friends during the holiday of Shavuot.

Her father, Shimon, told Channel 12 News: "She saw that her shoulder was bleeding and that she had a hole in her dress and body and ran home. The girl was playing with friends at the entrance to the building, and suddenly she felt something fall on her."

"She didn't understand what it was," the father recounted. "She saw that she had holes in her dress and body and understood that it wasn't an injury and that something penetrated her body. She was taken straight to the medical clinic, and after the doctor checked her, he said that it would seem to be a bullet and that she must go to the hospital since there was an entry wound but no exit wound. At the time I was at the synagogue, I got there only after she was taken to receive medical care."

In August last year, a six-year-old girl named Bracha was shot and wounded as she played outside her home in Kokhav Ya'akov; IDF sources attributed the incident to stray gunfire from a nearby Arab village or town."

Bracha's mother told Channel 12 News how she discovered bullet wounds in her daughter's leg. "I lifted the hem of her dress and saw a hole," she related. "Her sister was in shock. She had no idea how it had happened, without any warning."