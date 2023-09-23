Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a special interview with CNN during his visit to the United Statea and said that it is likely that Israel will reach a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu definded such an agreement as "a quantum leap" and said that it would "change the Middle East forever".

Speking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Netanyahu refused repeatedly to say what kind of concessions he would offer the Palestinian Authority but claimed that a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia would be "a step toward resolving Palestinian-Israeli conflict".

Regarding the judicial reform, Collins asked Netanyhau if the move harms US-Israel relations. "I think the damage is not the reform", Netanyahu answered, "it’s the way the reform is misrepresented, as some kind of collapse of democracy".