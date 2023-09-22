A Channel 12 News poll published on Friday found that a majority of Israelis are in favor of a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia, even if it includes significant concessions to the Palestinian Arabs.

The majority of respondents (39%) said they would support a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia - even if it included significant concessions to the Palestinian Arabs, a construction freeze in Judea and Samaria and the possibility of Saudi Arabia developing civilian nuclear power. In contrast, 37% said they would oppose such a deal, of which 46% define themselves as voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc. Among Likud voters, 50% said they would oppose such an agreement.

Respondents were asked what Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz should do in a hypothetical situation in which Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich leave the government due to their opposition for an agreement with Saudi Arabia. Most of the respondents (44%) replied that Lapid and Gantz should not enter the government in their place, compared to 30% who support their joining. Among the voters of the bloc that opposes Netanyahu, 46% think they should refuse to join, with the same number of respondents who think they should agree to join the government.

On the question of whether the anti-government protests throughout Netanyahu's visit to the US and during his speech at the UN General Assembly were appropriate, the majority of the respondents (48%) said they were inappropriate. 82% of them are voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc and 16% voted for the bloc opposing Netanyahu.

Later, respondents were asked to rate the performance of President Isaac Herzog on the subject of the negotiations for a compromise on the judicial reform. Most of the respondents, on both sides of the political spectrum, gave the President a negative score for his performance. A total of 48% gave him a poor score: 46% who identified themselves as voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc and 50% who identified themselves as voters of the opposing bloc. The President received a good grade from only 32% of the respondents – and only 28% of voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc.

