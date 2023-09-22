Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Friday met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“We continue to warm the relations with Turkey. I met today in New York with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan. We discussed the expansion of the peace agreements and the possibility of an agreement with Saudi Arabia,” Cohen wrote in a post on X.

“The warming of relations is important for regional stability and the tightening of ties contributes to the security and economy of both countries,” he added.

“In addition, I invited my Turkish colleague to visit Israel.”

The meeting between Cohen and Fidan comes days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in New York, marking their first face-to-face meeting since 2016.

Following the meeting, Erdogan met Jewish leaders in New York and said that he intends to visit Israel soon after Netanyahu visits Turkey.

The Turkish President told the Jewish leaders said that he was very excited about the reconciliation with Israel.

"I have an open channel with President Herzog and now I also have an open channel with Netanyahu," he said.

Erdogan stated that he intends to visit the Temple Mount and pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, adding that this is his right and obligation as a Muslim.

Israel and Turkey formally announced last year that they would normalize relations by returning the ambassadors and consuls, after years of tensions.

In December, Israel's Ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian, presented her credentials to Erdogan. In March, the new Turkish Ambassador to Israel, Şakir Özkan Torunlar, presented his credentials to President Herzog.

