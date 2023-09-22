Sources close to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly, but also said that Otzma Yehudit would quit the coalition if an agreement with Saudi Arabia would include territorial concessions.

“Concessions to the Palestinians in the deal with Saudi Arabia will lead to the dissolution of the government,” said the sources who were quoted by Channel 12 News.

"[Netanyahu’s] speech is important and it contains important statements" but "if in practice they start engaging in concessions and violating sovereignty - this is a sign that Gantz will join the government," added the sources.

"If things remain in line with the speech, we are completely with him! We support and encourage," they continued. "Netanyahu is leading an international agenda for the advancement of the State of Israel - excellent. Otzma Yehudit will not allow peace in exchange for territories or peace in exchange for harming the sovereignty of the State of Israel."

Netanyahu, in his speech on Friday, commented on the efforts for normalization with Saudi Arabia and said, ''I believe that we are at the cusp of a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Such a peace will go a long way to ending the Arab Israeli conflict."

"The US has been indispensable in his effort," Netanyahu stated. "Just as we achieved the Abraham Accords with the leadership of President Trump, I believe we can achieve peace with Saudi Arabia with the leadership of President Biden."

