Parashat Haazinu

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski

Written by: Yehuda Gold

Question

Why does God request Moshe to ascend Mount Nevo to see the Land?

Would it not cause him pain since he cannot enter?



Answer

Moshe’s vision infused a spiritual charge into the material aspects of the Land so that the Land can achieve higher sanctity through Am Yisrael's practical work and toil.

Presented By: Avrum Leeder

Written by: Nir Shaul

The Gemara in Ketubot says that anyone who lives in the Land of Israel is considered as one that has a God.

Question

Why is there more fulfillment to live in the Land of Israel than outside the Land of Israel?

Answers

1. The fulfillment of mitzvot includes a Jewish national aspect. A significant number of mitzvot cannot be fulfilled outside Eretz Yisrael. Without the Nation of Israel in its Land, there is a great void in the Divine service of Am Yisrael.



2. Kuzari presents a metaphor; planting a vineyard. Am Yisrael's ability to grow and blossom properly, and to achieve sanctity, depends on its being in Eretz Yisrael.

