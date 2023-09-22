Prime Minister Netanyahu is speaking this afternoon (Friday) at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In the speech, Netanyahu is expected to address the expansion of the circle of peace and the possibility of a historic breakthrough with Saudi Arabia, and on the other hand, the Iranian threat to Israel, the Middle East, and the entire world.

Netanyahu's speech comes after he met during his visit to the United States with a series of leaders, led by American President Joe Biden. Netanyahu is expected to address the judicial reform and explain that he strives for as broad an agreement as possible.

Outside the UN building, Israeli leftists and a group of the anti-Israel Hassidic sect Neturi Karta are demonstrating with PLO flags.