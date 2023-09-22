יותר מ-70 אלף במעמד הסליחות בכותל המערבי דוברות הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

Over 70,000 worshipers attended Selichot prayers on Thursday night at the 17th Selichot event at the Western Wall plaza.

The event was the largest since the start of the Jewish month of Elul.

Due to the crowds and in order to allow those who couldn't attend in person to participate, the ceremony was broadcast live by the Ministry of Jerusalem on the walls of the Old City.

The main and last Selichot event for this year will take place on Saturday night, the eve of Yom Kippur, on September 23, 2023. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend, from all over the country.

Following the Selichot prayers, a "hatarat nedarim" (annulment of vows) session will be held at the Western Wall.