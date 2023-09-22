Like most mothers, Hadassah Miller* loves her baby Sara more than life itself. On her most painful days, however, she can’t help but wonder if Sara was born into the wrong family. The reason behind this question tells a painful story.

Click here for full story>>>

Sara, the youngest of two Miller children, was born with a severe deformity in her lips, mouth and palate. Doctors recommend two very complicated surgeries in Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, which can repair Sara’s palate and reconstruct her lips and allow her to live a healthy, happy life. Unfortunately, however, it costs nearly $175,000 - an impossibility for a young couple already sinking in the tides of medical debt. Endorsed by the Amshinover Rebbe and Eida Chareidit, a crowdfunding page opened to help Sara includes a painful testimonial: “It breaks my heart that if she were only born into a family with money, she would be able to have a regular, happy life.” Click here to donate>>>

Of course, those who believe in Divine intervention know that Sara was meant to be born to the parents who love her most of all, Hadassah and Yechiel. What remains to unfold, however, is whether or not the “plan” for Sara is for her to live a healthy, pain-free life. That can only happen with the help of strangers around the world.

CLICK HERE TO HELP

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN

* First names have been changed to protect privacy.