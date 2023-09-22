As the new year approaches, fears – propagated by people whose imaginations are bigger than their intellect – are intensifying. The sounding of the shofar is referred to by our Sages as "simple" – listening to a simple, straight and "clean" voice, free from background noise and delusional words.

Let's think straight.

I want to remind you of some of the fears from just the past 23 years:

As we approached the year 2000 (5760), the threat of the Y2K bug (that computers would crash) hovered over us; in 2003 (5763), the SARS epidemic threatened us; in 2008 (5768), it was the economic crisis; the Mayan calendar predicted that the world would be destroyed in 2012 (5772); in 2013 (5773), the media decided that North Korea would start World War III; in 2014 (5774), a short-lived terrorist group called ISIS was named the official fear of the year; In 2020 (5780), the world's population was supposed to die from COVID-19, or at least from the world famine promised to follow immediately afterward. Now, as we approach the year 5784, the popular threat is civil war and the end of the State of Israel.

On Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, and when we hear the precise and simple sound of the shofar, we will dismantle these imaginary fears one by one:

-In terms of security, the State of Israel today is a regional empire. We are surrounded by crumbling Arab countries and transient terrorist organizations.

-The threat of a nuclear Iran is troubling, but in the short term there are many actors in the world with greater interests than us to not allow it; and in the long run, the regime itself is crumbling.

Today it is clear– unlike in the past – that no one is threatening the existence of the Jewish people living in Zion.

Militarily, the anarchists' attempt to crush the IDF was unsuccessful. The army is functioning normally. Most of the refuseniks are retirees, with time on their hands and secure pensions, and no executive responsibility at this time. The current echelon of IDF field commanders consists mainly of traditional and nationalist youth. Despite the brainwashing attempts of the foreign funds and media, no soldier in the field will refuse an order, for the simple reason that no one wants to commit suicide with his family for the sake of either Ehud or Aharon Barak.

Economically – despite repeated threats by the left to crush the economy – this is not happening; for the simple reason that the vast majority of the Israeli public has an interest in economic growth and do not wish to harm themselves. In general, the fantasy that an economy collapses because of a few wealthy individuals is a lack of understanding of how a modern economy works.

Socially – despite the lie of the media, which stubbornly claims that the Jewish public is divided and conflicted, the majority (80%) of the Jewish public in the State of Israel has a broad common denominator of tradition and nationalism. This fact is backed up by all statistics and real election results.

The delusions of separation and civil war are not feasible for the simple reason that it is not possible to create a divide in a small, densely populated country surrounded by external and internal threats. Not to mention genetics and traditions of several thousand years.

The threats of "waves of emigration" by left-wing elements are fake for the simple reason that except for a few, emigration from Israel is not an option. The State of Israel is an economic and social paradise for Jews. Europe is awash in Muslims, the United States has its own problems. In general, the "relocation" fantasy that is being marketed is not so simple. Even in the 21st century, it is not easy for anyone to leave their community, family and nation and start life from scratch. Ask those who left as part of the "Milky Protest" (over the price of dairy products, ed.) in 2014, most of whom returned in humiliation.

When moving from the world of fantasy to the real world, the data are as follows:

The State of Israel is one of the countries with the highest economic and demographic growth rate in the world. The Arab public is not an alternative, it is divided and violent within itself, and mostly accepts the existence of the State, having no other choice.

Seventy-five percent of the Jewish public voted for traditional and nationalist parties; four hundred thousand children study in the public religious school system; three hundred thousand in the Haredi system; every second child in first grade wears a kippah. Eight soldiers compete for each place in the front-line Golani Brigade; The national-religious and traditional public has long been replacing the old elite at the grassroots and middle levels in all areas; and there is a steady increase in the number of Haredim entering the workforce.

The standard of living is among the highest in OECD countries; construction is booming throughout the country; post-high school institutions of study – academic and yeshiva – are growing at a rate of six percent per year. In the happiness index, the State of Israel year after year receives a score among the highest in the world.

No one knows exactly what challenges we will face in the coming year: we may face rounds of war; internal political struggles; global recession of the economy or alien invasion; but we will overcome and come out stronger, as always.

The damage that Israel's has-been elite may cause – and has already caused – should not be taken lightly, but like all bullying, the imaginary threat from it is far greater than it really is. The State of Israel no longer numbers three million, as it did in the first decades of the state; there are currently eight million Jews in the State of Israel – talented, happy and lovers of their people and their country – and anyone who bullies can be replaced (despite all the personal sorrow they will experience).

The far left is a paper tiger that feeds on our delusions of fear; be realistic, listen to the simple sound of the shofar and dismantle your delusions of fear – most of the public is staying here forever and is heading in the very clear direction of a flourishing Jewish and democratic state. With God’s help.

May the old year and its curses end, may the new year and its blessings begin.