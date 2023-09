נתניהו מודה למפגינים הימין בניו יורק צילום: לינדה צדקה

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara came out to thank those demonstrating in support of the Israeli government outside the New York hotel where the Netanyahus are staying.

"Shana tova," Netanyahu greeted his supporters. "Thank you, it's very important. Stand with Israel, stand with democracy," he stressed, taking one of the signs the protesters were waving, and waving it himself.