MK Danny Danon (Likud), chairman of World Likud and Israel's former Ambassador to the United Nations, responded on Thursday to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ speech at the UN General Assembly.

"While Mahmoud Abbas claims to reach for peace he continues to support and pay for the terror of innocent Israeli citizens. While he claims to stand for justice he appropriates Israel’s history, its legacy in the land, and even its capital Jerusalem. While he claims his side is the side of truth he reverts to lies and warmongering rhetoric. And while the region is engaged in moving towards true peace and collaboration, he continues his annual deceitful tirade against Israel,” said Danon.

“The Palestinians deserve better and deserve more. False and fabricated speeches at the UN no longer make the cut. Nor should they. It’s time he takes responsibility and provides his people with a brighter future instead of perpetuating his disinformation campaign and endless empty slogans," he added.

In his remarks on Thursday, Abbas blamed the creation of the State of Israel for the suffering of the Palestinian Arabs and demanded apologies and reparations from Britain and the US for their support for the 1917 Balfour Declaration.

He further demanded the "Right of Return" for the descendants of refugees from Israel's War of Independence in 1948 to the State of Israel, and claimed that the UN applies "double standards" in Israel's favor despite the fact that the UN condemns Israel more than any other nation on Earth.

Ignoring the thousands of terrorist attacks and dozens of Israelis murdered by terrorists this year, Abbas vowed to "continue our peaceful popular resistance.”

He also blamed Israel for the rise in the number of murders within Israel's Arab community and demanded that the UN take “deterrent measures” measures against Israel and admit “Palestine” as a full member state.