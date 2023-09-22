Palestinian Arab sources reported that Israeli security forces arrested overnight Thursday the leader of the Lions’ Den terrorist organization, Khaled Tubila, at his home in Shechem (Nablus).

According to the reports, IDF troops surrounded Tubila’s home in the Rafidiya neighborhood of Shechem until he surrendered, left his home and was arrested. It was also reported that clashes broke out between Palestinian Arabs and security forces at the scene.

In footage from the area, a loud explosion was heard and smoke was seen billowing from a house. No injuries were reported. The IDF has not yet confirmed the reports.