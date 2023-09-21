At the same time as the protests and the various demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, a number of organizations will be gathering on Thursday evening for a demonstration of support for the Israeli government under the title "Stand with Israel".

On Thursday afternoon, Netanyahu's picture was projected on screens in Times Square in Manhattan, alongside the words: "Thank you Bibi, the Jewish people support you." Israel National News was told that an anonymous donor is behind the initiative.

Thursday evening’s demonstration will take place on Park Avenue and is supported by various organizations, including AFSI, ZOA, Americans Against Antisemitism and others.