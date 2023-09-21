Residents of Petah Tikva discovered that on the night of Rosh Hashanah, election signs hung on fences of private yards with the consent of the residents were torn down.

The neighbors who watched the footage from the security cameras in the area noticed a vehicle belonging to the municipality's security department stopping near the signs and an inspector coming out and tearing the signs down.

The signs that were torn down were promoting the Religious Zionism municipal party Yachdav in Petah Tikva, led by Zvika Vishengard.

Vishengard said "Naturally in an election campaign there are many emotions, but this time all the boundaries were crossed. It is unacceptable for municipal employees to remove election signs of contestants, certainly not in the midst of Rosh Hashanah. We strongly condemn this and call on the public not to give in to people who try to harm the purity of the elections and vote for the only party that will take care of the religious-nationalist public in the city - Yachdav."

The Petah Tikva municipality stated: "As a general rule, the municipality is not a party to the election process and does not participate in the election campaigns of any of the candidates. Any attempt to claim otherwise is false. In addition, it should be noted that a sign placed in a prohibited place is removed by the city inspectors and the police, regardless of what party or candidate the sign promotes."