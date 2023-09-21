Today, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the US-UAE Business Council, the UAE-India Business Council, and the UAE-Israel Business Council to create the I2U2 Private Enterprise Partnership. This new public-private partnership will work to increase awareness of the I2U2 initiative in business communities and support projects and other efforts that further the goals of the initiative.

The signing ceremony included India’s Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Dammu Ravi, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General Ronen Levi, and UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, as part of their I2U2 meeting on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly high-level week in New York City.