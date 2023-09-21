Prime Ministe Netanyahu's wife Sarah yesterday (Wednesday) participated in a welcome event organized by the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, in honor of the wives of the heads of state, to mark the opening of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations.

During the event, Sarah Netanyahu was warmly received by Jill Biden and spoke with her several times during the event.

The two discussed the challenges and opportunities for women and children, the work for the empowerment of women and children's rights and the ways to prevent trafficking, harm and suffering of children in the world.

Also, the two wives talked about the warm and positive past meetings between them in Israel and the United States, which left them with good memories. They also discussed the meeting between US President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

During the special event, Netanyahu met with the wives of many leaders, including the wife of the President of Turkey, who invited the Netanyahu couple to visit Turkey, the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelensky, following their meeting in Jerusalem a few months ago, as well as with the wife of the President of Cyprus Philippa Karsera and the wife of the Prime Minister of Greece Marva Mitsotakis who met with Netanyahu only recently during the Prime Minister's political visit to Cyprus.

In addition, she also met with the wife of the Prime Minister of Belgium, Annick Penders, and the wives of the leaders of Lithuania, Suriname, the Dominican Republic, Thailand, and many other countries.

Netanyahu told the wives of the leaders: "As women we have the power to try and help in the most painful places and right now I recognize a serious problem that concerns the suffering of children, including exploitation, kidnapping and child trafficking. We must do everything to eradicate these horrific phenomena. We must not stand by in the face of the suffering of children".