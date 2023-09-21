IDF tanks this afternoon struck two temporary structures which were used by the Syrian army and violated the Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria (1974) in Ein Altina in Mount Hermon.

The strike was carried out after IDF soldiers identified the two structures in the area of the security zone yesterday (Wednesday).

The IDF stated that "the structures constitute a clear violation of the Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria (1974)."

"The IDF holds the Syrian regime responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty," the military said.