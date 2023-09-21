On Wednesday night, tens of thousands of worshippers participated in the traditional Selichot (penitential) prayers at the Western Wall Plaza as part of the Ten Days of Repentance.

This year, for the first time, the prayer was made accessible to the hearing-impaired community and translated into sign language.

In addition, dozens of groups of hearing-impaired individuals, in cooperation with the Hushim Ben Dan Association, came to the Western Wall from all over the country and took part in the prayer.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated, "We continue to work tirelessly to make the moving experience of reciting Selichot accessible to everyone who wishes to do so."

"The public is invited to join the live broadcasts of the final Selichot tonight and on Saturday night before Yom Kippur, which will be broadcast on the Western Wall site."