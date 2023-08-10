תיעוד רגעי הירי דוברות המשטרה

Three suspects were caught and arrested for their involvement in a shooting in the Abu Tor neighborhood in Jerusalem in which one individual was severely wounded. Following an investigation, the police cracked the case, and an indictment against the suspects is expected in the coming days.

About a month ago, the police dispatcher received a report of gunfire in the Abu Tor neighborhood, which severely wounded a resident of the Old City.

The investigation into the incident found that due to a romanticly charged dispute between those involved, the suspects used a pretext to contact the victim and set a meeting with him in the Abu Tor neighborhood.

The victim arrived at the scene in his vehicle, while at the same time the suspects arrived.

At a certain point, one of the suspects began to shoot at the victim's car, and the other two prevented him from leaving, attacked him, severely injured him, and damaged his car.

The suspects asked the suspect to hand them his cell phone, and every time he refused to hand it over, one of the suspects shot him with another bullet until he ran out of ammo.

Later, the suspects managed to steal the victim's phone and fled the scene.