Prior to launching it to market at MIPCOM 2023, Keshet International (KI) has sold the hotly anticipated thriller Trust No One (9x60’) to Netflix in a landmark multi-territory deal that will see the global streamer premiere the Israeli drama co-exclusively in Israel and exclusively in 19 key territories worldwide.

Produced by Shenhar Productions and co-created by an all-star team - including Ron Leshem (Euphoria, Valley of the Tears, The Gordin Cell), Amit Cohen (False Flag, The Gordin Cell, No Man’s Land), Daniel Amsel (Valley of the Tears, Euphoria, Traitor), and Ofir Lobel (What A Wonderful Country, Black Space), who also directs - Trust No One is regarded in Israel as Keshet’s biggest upcoming drama launch for some years.

Slated to premiere in Israel on Keshet 12 this coming November, Trust No One received its world premiere in competition at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival in June, with nine members of the cast and crew in attendance, including its stars Yehuda Levi (Fire Dance, A Body That Works) and Yael Elkana (The Baker and the Beauty).

This deal with KI will see Netflix premiere Trust No One exclusively in 19 territories including the UK and the USA; and co-exclusively in Israel with Keshet 12 following the broadcast of the series finale.

Kelly Wright, KI’s MD of Distribution, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Netflix to launch what is one of Keshet’s most anticipated dramas in recent years to viewers in Israel alongside 20 other key territories around the world. Trust No One has all the key ingredients you've come to expect from a high-stakes Israeli thriller – secrets, lies, spies, and edge-of-your-seat twists – led by compelling characters in a global plot that will entertain viewers all over the world. We’re eager to start talking to buyers in Cannes this MIPCOM about the territories in which this high-stakes drama is still available to acquire.”

Avi Nir, Keshet Media Group’s CEO, commented, “Trust No One is the fruit of many years of hard work by Keshet's drama department led by Karni Ziv, the creators - Ron Leshem, Daniel Amsel, Amit Cohen and Ofir Lobel, and an excellent cast led by Yehuda Levi and Yael Elkana. I am glad that after our broadcast on Keshet 12, Netflix viewers around the world will also be able to enjoy one of the best and most original thrillers created in Israel.”

Starring Yehuda Levi in the lead role of Itamar, Trust No One is a high-stakes thriller about how information is power, but knowledge brings pain. As the youngest-ever director of the most powerful intelligence agency in Israel, Itamar is facing the crisis of his life: a cyber security leak is exposing the Israeli Security Agency's (ISA) top agents one by one - starting with Shuruk (Luna Mansour), daughter of a Hamas leader who he recruited to spy on her own father when she was just 17 years old.

While overseeing a high-risk rescue mission to extract Shuruk from Gaza, Itamar realizes that someone is always one step ahead of him, feeding information to the leak site. It can only be a trusted member of his inner circle. As the leaks continue and more of his agents’ lives are compromised, Itamar goes in search of his protégé Yali (Yael Elkana), a cyber security genius who turned her back on the ISA. Recently released from prison in the USA, Yali agrees to help, but soon she’s being framed as the source of the leaks.

Running out of time and options, Itamar finally gives Yali his permission to use morally questionable AI spyware to launch a nationwide surveillance operation to identify the leak and prove her innocence. As they close in on the truth together, Yali uncovers an internal coup against Itamar, and his family becomes entangled in their race against time, forcing him to choose between his family, the lives of his operatives, and the career he loves.

Commissioned by Keshet Broadcasting for Israel’s most-watched commercial channel, Trust No One is the third of Keshet 12’s eight new dramas, which also includes Kuma Studios’ highly successful intimate relationship drama A Body that Works (8x60’); and the second season of Israel’s highest rating drama, Koda Communications’ crime series Line in the Sand (8x60’). Trust No One will premiere on Keshet 12 later this year and will be launched to market by Keshet International at MIPCOM 2023, where it will headline KI’s scripted slate.

Other scripted deals completed with Netflix to date include Rough Diamonds (Netflix/VRT), an 8x60’ crime drama co-produced by KI with De Mensen; Telemundo Studios’ 64x60’ political thriller Prisoner No.1 (Telemundo); Spiro Film’s award-winning 10x60’ drama, When Heroes Fly (Keshet 12); FLX’s 8x30’ comedy-drama Fallet (SVT); two seasons of Drugi Plan’s Croatian crime drama The Paper (HRT); and Hillbilly Television and Keshet UK’s 8x60’ comedy-drama Loaded (Channel 4/AMC).